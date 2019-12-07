LIVE: Concho Christmas Celebration holds annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Concho Christmas Celebration is holding the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at the corner of South Chadbourne and Concho Avenue. The ceremony, which is free of charge and open to the public, begins at 5:15 p.m.

This community event will include performances by the San Angelo Community Band and the Twin Mountain Tonesmen. The San Angelo Community Band prelude kicks off at 5:00 p.m. The Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the start for the Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights and is immediately followed by the Lights of Christmas Parade held downtown beginning at 6:00 p.m.