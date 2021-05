70° 5 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

70° 4 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

71° 3 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

72° 2 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

75° 1 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

76° 12 AM Mostly Cloudy 15%

The KSAN Storm Team is tracking severe storms this evening. Storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Stay with The KSAN Storm Team for the latest updates.