LIVE: President Trump visits the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – President Donald Trump is headed to the Permian Basin this morning to discuss oil and gas and attend a fundraiser.

The President is expected to touchdown at Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday morning before he heads to Odessa for the luncheon. Following the luncheon, Trump will make his way to a Double Eagle Energy rig in Midland County.

During his visit, Trump is expected to discuss reducing regulation, incentivizing private investment and infrastructure in the oil and gas industry.

“The President saw the pain caused in the energy industry by the price collapse and demand shock that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and took decisive action to help. America’s energy industry is now contributing to the nation’s economic recovery, and the President will continue to support the industry as it rebuilds,” a White House officials said via a statement last week.

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, oil prices were beginning to drop. The market, however, took another major hit during the pandemic as prices hit historic lows in April and was even trended into the negative.

Despite the dire outlook, the market has made steady gains. As of Wednesday, the West Texas Index was just above $41 per barrel.

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) said the President’s visit to the Permian Basin will be a big opportunity for residents to share their perspective with Trump.

“Having President Trump come to Midland and Odessa to see segments of the oil and gas business on a first hand basis, to be able to go to a rig and to see the men and women who do this hard work on behalf of the United States, will help him when he is being asked to make decisions that affect the energy production here in the United State,” Conaway said. “He is constantly bragging about the industry and how well it has done and what it has done on behalf of the nation, the geopolitical aspects that have changed as a result of shale production out of West Texas. It will be great to have him see it, see what’s going on to strengthen his resolve to do what he can to make sure America’s energy production remains at the forefront of the world.”

However, President Trump’s visit was criticized by his opponents who say the state has been struggling with the Coronavirus and Hurricane Hanna.

Officials with the Biden Campaign, said now isn’t the time to be ‘politicking’ in Texas.

“Texas families are suffering. They’re suffering because President Trump’s inability to lead this country and combat the spread of COVID-19. As Hurricane Hanna ravages Southeast Texas, the situation has become far more precarious. The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,700 Texans, positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, and hotspots are becoming harder and harder to contain. Both the continued COVID-19 surges and Hurricane Hanna’s impact must be met with swift action from the state and federal government. Mr. President, now isn’t the time for politicking or photo-ops. Texans need a President with the experience and vision to fight for families no matter how many catastrophes reach our shores,” a statement from the Biden campaign reads.

The President is expect to depart from MAF after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.