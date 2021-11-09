Suspect arrested after standoff with TGC Special Response Team

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One man was arrested following a standoff with Tom Green County Special Response Team in north San Angelo near Chadbourne Street and West 31st Street today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

According to Tom Green County Sheriff, Nick Hanna, the standoff began after deputies responded to an aggravated assault in the area of US 87 North and Apache Lane this morning, during which one person was shot twice.

2005 booking photo of Dwayne Andre Tatum

Hanna says deputies learned that two people had been kidnapped — taken against their will at gunpoint from the scene. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dwayne Andre Tatum and located him at an apartment complex near West 31st Street and Chadbourne Street.

Members of the Special Response Team made contact with Tatum, who they believed was armed, and created a perimeter around the apartments. Residents of the complex were also evacuated.

The standoff started shortly before 1:00 P.M and lasted a little less than an hour and a half.

Hanna says SRT members and hostage negotiators were able to negotiate Tatum’s peaceful surrender and that no shots were fired over the course of the encounter.

According to Sheriff Hanna, the shooting victim whose assault started the investigation was “treated and released,” indicating that their injuries were not life-threatening. No information is yet available about the status of the kidnapping victims.

Tatum is currently in custody, charged with Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family Member/Household Member with a Weapon.