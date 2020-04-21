Gov. Abbott: Texans can begin applying for nearly 500,000 available jobs right now

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott explained the latest on Texas’ response to COVID-19.

“There’s actually good news with regard to the arc,” said Abbott.

The Governor gave a breakdown of the current COVID-19 numbers in Texas, which are:

Over 205,000 positive cases — there were 169,000 just days ago

19,945 positive tests performed

1,491 hospitalizations

6,486 recovered patients

511 deaths — rate is on the decline as of Tuesday, Abbott said

Abbott said that numbers, on the whole, are staying about the same or decreasing. He said that in regard to hospitalizations, recovered patients are leaving and then being replaced by new positive patients — keeping the hospitalization rate about the same (around 14-15 per day).

“We have roughly the same number of people who are hospitalized every day.”

The Governor explained that even with increased testing statewide, still only about 10% of tests return positive.

Given these numbers, Abbott says Texas is nowhere near reaching its hospital bed capacity.

Abbott also touched on his plans to “get Texans back to work,” saying that a program is coming soon.

“There is one thing that we really wanted to focus on today… We know Texans really want to get back to work,” said Abbott. “It’s part of the Texan DNA”

The Governor said that while many are worried about their employment, there are steps that can be taken right now, from home, saying there are nearly 500,000 jobs available in the state, “just waiting for you.”

Abbott gave a list of online resources that Texans can use to find employment opportunities, which the Governor explained are in a variety of sectors, including technology and, of course, health care.

Resources include, WorkInTexas.com, a job matching and workforce solution tool where applicants can find listings.

Employment resources and job listing sites are also available by region, the Governor explained. Those are:

North Central Texas — DFWJobs.com

Greater Dallas — WFSDallas.com

Tarrant County — WorkforceSolutions.net

Texoma — WorkforceSolutionsTexoma.com

North Texas — NTXWorkSolutions.org

Northeast Texas — NETXWorkforce.org

Deep East Texas — DETWork.org

Brazos Valley — BVJobs.org

East Texas — EastTexasWorkforce.org

Gulf Coast — wrksolutions.com

Southeast Texas — SETWorks.org

Cameron County — WFSCameron.org

South Texas — SouthTexasWorkforce.org

Lower Rio Grande Valley — WFSolution.org

Middle Rio Grande Valley — WFSMRG.org

Coastal Bend — WorkforceSolutionsCB.org

Abbott announced the framework of his phased plan to reopen the state’s economy on Friday, detailing a layered approach that includes allowing businesses to reopen with “retail to-go” models, loosening some hospital surgery restrictions and reopening state parks. Abbott said Texas classrooms would remain closed through the rest of the school year, but the Texas Education Agency said at-home learning would continue. Abbott also formed a strike force of state leaders and business executives to advise him on strategies for the economic reopening.

Gov. Abbott said Monday 1,200 Texas National Guard members will mobilize to help run new testing sites around the state. Teams of 45 people will be sent out to areas that need more access to COVID-19 testing.

The teams will have 34 soldiers, plus 11 medical professionals and support staff. Mobile testing units will have the capacity to test 150 people per day. The first two teams are headed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, Abbott said. Floresville is located southeast of San Antonio. The remaining 23 teams will be dispatched at the direction of the Department of State Health Services where the need is greatest.

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Abbott said.

So far, the Texas Military Department has deployed over 2,500 Guardsmen at Abbott’s direction to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.