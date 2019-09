The alleged burglary happened Thursday, September 26, according to the Big Spring Police Department's Chief of Police, Chad Williams and Administrative Lieutenant, Brian Gordon.

They say that around 5:20 a.m., Big Spring Police were dispatched to the Coronado Hill Apartments at 801 W. Marcy. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of glass breaking. That's when officers reported they found Edward Bateman, 29, and Jason Pittman, 41, attempting to escape through the second story window of the apartment.