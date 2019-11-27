Literal Locks of Love

COLOGNE, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – Another popular attraction in Germany is the love locks in Cologne. It’s one of the city’s most charming traditions. Couples show their love by putting padlocks on the railings. However, we found there are mixed opinions about it.

“I think these locks are pretty cool but in some way, I think it’s too much,” says Chong Zhi, who is studying in Germany.

“I have a friend who’s from Cologne and he said that he received three of these locks from girlfriends. They locked it and then broke up,” says Arman Obeidy, a tourist.

For you romantics don’t worry, we did meet some couples who thought it was a great gesture of love. However, they didn’t want to go on camera.