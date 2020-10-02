List of virtual and in-person events in October across the Concho Valley

This is a running list of in-person and virtual events that are scheduled for October 2020.

October 3 – 13th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run (Virtual) 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

October 3 – First Saturday at the Chicken Farm Art Center (In-person) 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Masks are required.

October 3 – Back the Blue Rally. Information in the flyer below. (In-person)

October 3 – “Oktoberfest in Rowena! Eight beers on tap to include an “Oktoberfest”! Bratwurst, sauerkraut and more from Smokey Joe’s food trailer! No polka music though. Instead we will have Wrather McGinnis and Matt Lopez entertaining us.” From 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Horny Toad Brewery, 313 Edward St. Rowena, Tx.

October 10 – Take a Veteran or Active Military Member Fishing Multi Species Tournament at Concho Park Marina from 7 a.m. -4 p.m. Hosted by Fish’n With Docs Custom Rods and Fishing. (In-person)

October 10 – Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Awareness Month from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Lonestar Cheeseburger. More information in the flyer below. (In-person)

October 15 – Dancing with the San Angelo Stars from 7 p.m. – 9 pm.

October 17-18 – Fort McKavett Archeological Day and Night Photography. “Prepare yourself for a day and night of exploring the heavens above and the earth beneath. Join us as we spend the day finding and investigating artifacts found at Fort McKavett during various archaeological digs done in the past 50 years. See the amazing finds of stones, glassware, metal buttons, and much more. Put your investigative skills to the test in our mock archaeological dig! Take advantage of our beautiful dark night sky this New Moon and help support Fort McKavett! For a $5 donation to the Friends of Fort McKavett, photographers will be able to access the site after hours to take dazzling images of the Milky Way and other crystal clear constellations! For more information, please contact: Kevin.Malcolm@thc.texas.gov.”

October 24 – Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley Prescription drug take back event. More information in the flyer below. “More than 70% of people 12 and older who misuse prescription drugs say they get them from a friend or relative (SAMHSA). National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 24, 2020! Come by ADACCV and drop off your expired or unused prescription or over the counter medications so we can dispose of them properly!” (In-person)

October 23-25 – 67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta. Learn more here. (In-person)

October 27– Chamber of Commerce Business at Happy Hour from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom. (In-person)

October 29-November 2 – Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run. (Virtual) Get tickets here.

October 29 – Halloween at the Y from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. “Join the Y and other local non-profits, organization and businesses for a trick-or-treat drive. Participating vendors will set up along W. River Dr. and pass out candy to participating cars as they drive by. All participants must remain in the car.”

October 30-31 – Lone Star Market at the Warehouse in Ballinger, Texas.

October -November 1 – Circle S Corn Maze in Wall, Texas. Haunted Maze dates are October 23-24 and October 30-31. General Hours are: Wednesday-Friday: 5:00pm – 8:00pm, Saturday: 11:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday: 1:00pm – 6:00pm (In-person)

*All flyers courtesy of the respective parties/organizations involved.