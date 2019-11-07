List of Veterans Day events, discounts for November 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, 2019.
Events:
- November 9: The annual Veterans Day Parade in Downtown San Angelo. The parade begins at 11 a.m. KSAN and KLST will broadcast the parade live.
- November 9: The San Angelo Elks Lodge, located at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., will be serving a free meal for veterans and their families after the parade until 3 p.m.
- November 9: The Casual Pint will be holding a Veterans Day celebration immediately after the parade.
- November 11: The City of San Angelo is offering this invitation, “The public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 West Avenue N. The keynote speaker will be Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Wing Commander – Goodfellow Air Force Base. Mayor Brenda Gunter and State Rep. Drew Darby will also be participating in the ceremony. “
- The Angelo State VETS Center has several events going on throughout the month.
Discounts:
- Texas State Parks are offering free admission to veterans and active duty personnel on November 10.
- Texas Roadhouse will give all retired and active duty military members a free meal from a select menu on November 11.
- Cotton Patch Cafe in San Angelo gives this message, “Every Veterans Day, all our restaurants are proud to serve our Award Winning Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE to all Veteran’s and Active Duty Military.”