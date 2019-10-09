List of Halloween activities, Fall Festivals around the Concho Valley

There are dozens of Fall Festivals and Halloween activities happening around the Concho Valley. This is a running list and will be updated throughout the coming weeks.

On October 17, Downtown San Angelo will host a Ghostly Gathering Stroll.

Team Chip Martial Art’s event will be held October 18, 2019.

On October 19, Bronteober Fest kicks off.

Halloween at the Y is asking for a suggested donation of gently worn coats to participate in the activities. However, all the activities are free. They also say they need volunteers to staff tables and activities.

Also happening October 24 is KLST and KSAN’s Annual Fall Festival at Jim Bass Cars and Trucks.

The San Angelo Nature Center will hold their Fright Fest on October 26, 2019. There is a fee for children and adults to participate.

On October 27, 2019, the Christian Faith Center will hold their Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunset Mall will hold their annual Safe Treat event on Monday, October 28.

The San Angelo Police Department will host a Trunk or Treat with First Responders on October 30, 2019.

On Thursday, October 31, San Angelo Community Medical Center will hold their 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event.

Also happening on October 31, Southland Baptist Church will hold an event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Immanual Baptist Church’s event will go from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

If a Nightmare Maze is more your style, you can check out Camp Williams in Carlsbad, Texas.

However, if a you prefer a less heart-pounding experience, check out the Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Wall, Texas. You can see a list of their events here.