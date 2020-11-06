List of free meals, discounts, for veterans to honor Veterans Day

Buffalo Wild Wings

At participating locations, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all veterans or active-duty service members this Veterans Day. Must have ID or proof of service.

Chili’s

Chili’s will give a free meal to veterans on November 11, Veterans Day.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet to active and retired military with ID on November 11. This offer is for dine-in only. A coupon is required. Get the coupon here.

Elks Lodge, San Angelo

“All Military Veterans & their families are invited to a free meal on Saturday November 7th. The meal will be served in a TO GO Drive Through fashion, immediately following the Veterans Day Parade at the Elks Lodge, located at 2121 S Chadbourne. We will serve until we run out of food or 3pm.There will be no in lodge dining for this event.

Please get November 7th on your calendar. If you know a military vet, please help us spread the word about this event. This will be an opportunity to honor local veterans, as we celebrate Veterans Day. For additional information about the meal, or how you can become a member of this organization, please call 325-227-6920″

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Red Lobster

“In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11. To find your local Red Lobster location, please visit www.redlobster.com.”