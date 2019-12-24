List of businesses and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day, reminder that some major chain stores that will be closed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most offices and businesses are closed for Christmas Day 2019 however a few restaurants are still open.

Restaurants:

Denny’s will be serving customers 24 hours a day.

Some Panda Express locations are open on Christmas Day but you are encouraged to check their website for specific hours.

Some Starbucks locations will be open. You can check their website to find a store near you.

IHOP has a special promotional kids menu until January 1, 2020. You can view their hours and locations here.

McDonald’s, Whataburger, Golden Corral, and Buffalo Wild Wings will also be open but their schedules will differ from their normal hours.

Locally owned Lily’s Pizza will be serving take out to those who cannot afford a meal on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Entertainment:

The Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights on the Concho River will be open.

Icon Cinema on N. Bryant Blvd. will be open. View moving listings here.

Cinemark Tinseltown on Sherwood Way will also be open. View their listings here.

Closures:

As a reminder, Walmart and HEB locations in San Angelo will be closed on Christmas Day.

City of San Angelo Offices will be closed and trash pick up services will be delayed.

Tom Green County offices will be closed.

Holiday message from everyone at KSAN:

Holiday message from everyone at KLST:

Remember to follow KSAN and KLST on social media. You can also download our FREE app to stay up to date on local news, sports, and weather. Just search “Concho Valley Homepage” in your app store or follow the links below.

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: December 24, 2019, Christmas Eve edition

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, December 24th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley birthdays…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Tuesday, December 24th

Temperatures will begin on the chilly side this morning in the Concho Valley, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s…

• Santa Claus arrived to San Angelo early during Heritage Park’s Christmas celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In downtown San Angelo Monday evening, Santa Claus arrived early at Heritage Park. He was…

• A Warm Christmas Ahead. Could it be a Record Breaker?

San Angelo, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Everyone in the Concho Valley rose into the 70s for today and we can expect these warm…