SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lions Club has opened up its first blessing box in front of the Downtown Concho Valley Food Bank.

The blessing box is on south hills street and community members can either pick up food and items or leave some in the box no questions asked.

Theresa Cain, the Downtown Lions Club President, says that single-serve items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and easy-open food items are recommended when donating to the blessing box.