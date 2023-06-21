HOUSTON (KIAH) – It must be nice to have Lin-Manuel Miranda on your side! The creator and star of the award-winning musical “Hamilton” chimed in on Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger’s Instagram reel, commenting with a shocked-face emoji. The official “Hamilton” Musical Instagram account also shared the reel to its 1.7 million followers.

Krueger’s “sneaking words in the weather” videos have become very popular online and with his Houston-area viewers on CW39 weekday mornings 5:30-9:30 a.m. He takes requests from his social media followers of song lyrics, movies quotes and TV show references to sneak into his weather forecasts.

When asked how it felt to hear from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krueger said, “It’s the ultimate compliment! I’m a huge ‘Hamilton’ fan! I was looking forward to doing this one and wanted to make sure I didn’t throw away my shot.”.

Several of Krueger’s videos have millions of views, and include comments and shares from stars like Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Warren G, AJR, Tenacious D, David Spade and several other musicians and actors.

Krueger, also known as @weatheradam on social media, has amassed one million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. Check out some of his most his most popular videos at cw39.com/adam.