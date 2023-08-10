SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo International Water Lily Collection will present Lily Fest 2023 on Sept. 16 at the organization’s titular garden.

Located at 2 S. Park St., the San Angelo International Water Lily Garden will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and feature a tour of the park, family-friendly DJ, arts and crafts and more. Kona Ice will also provide refreshments, and vendors will be present.

The San Angelo International Water Lily Collection group is holding the event to help raise awareness for the preservation and protection of waterlilies and other aquatic plants. Lily Fest 2023 marks the 18th year of the celebration’s observance.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view and learn more about over 300 varieties of waterlilies, with topics ranging from their unique ecology to the culture and history surrounding them.

Lily Fest is free and open to the public. For more information about Lily Fest, email the San Angelo International Water Lily Collection at sanangeloiwc@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.