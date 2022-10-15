SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance.

It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo).

The event will feature local food vendors, dance performances, dynamic demos from fitness professionals, a sensory-friendly play tent, and a Dance-a-long projection show directly on City Hall.

If you want to learn the choreography by Erin Lane before the event Ballet San Angelo has provided a tutorial which can be found here. There is a standing and seated version of the dance available.

A free full-length production of Batteries Not Included: The History of Play will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Murphey Performance!