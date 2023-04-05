ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Erin Hunter
Posted: Apr 5, 2023 / 06:47 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 5, 2023 / 06:47 PM CDT
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Shining boots and taking names is well-renowned shoe shiner Ernie Cantu who is back at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo this year.
On this week’s Employing Erin, we get a look at how he gets those boots to shine.
