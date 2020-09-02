LeFlore County reports two water rescues, roads washed out

News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office reports two water rescues that were conducted this morning after rain moved through the area.

Crews evacuated a home on Lone Prairie Road in the Shady Point area. A family was in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The other water rescue occurred between Wiser and Poteau when a man was seen standing on top of a car submerged in water. The car was stalled out in high water.

He has been rescued and was not injured.

Several roads are flooded and washed out in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.