LeFlore County reports two water rescues, roads washed out

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office reports two water rescues that were conducted this morning after rain moved through the area.

Crews evacuated a home on Lone Prairie Road in the Shady Point area. A family was in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The other water rescue occurred between Wiser and Poteau when a man was seen standing on top of a car submerged in water. The car was stalled out in high water.

He has been rescued and was not injured.

Several roads are flooded and washed out in the county.