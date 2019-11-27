Learning from one another

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – We made a stop in the city of Erfurt. it’s the capital and largest city in the state of Thuringia. A Deputy Chairman talked with us about the State Parliament there. It’s similar to the State Senate here.

FILE – In this Thursday, April 4, 2019, file photo, Apartment buildings in the district Mitte photographed from the television tower in Berlin, Germany. Berlin’s state government has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

“I always believe in Western democracies we can learn from each other. We can learn from Americans being more freedom-loving, being more entrepreneurial,” says Mario Voight, German politicians.

“On the other hand, I believe Americans can be involved in taking care of everyone in their society. This means having a health care system. At least, this is what we have in Germany and it’s covering everyone. Or having a public school system where everyone has an equal chance.”

While there’s always debate surrounding big issues, Many Germans seemed to be proud of their health care as well as their public school system.