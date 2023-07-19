SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — A water leak sprung near the San Angelo City Water Quality plant may cause consumers to experience low water pressure.

Customers living on or near the Bell Street, Christoval Road and Goodfellow Air Force Base areas may suffer from low water pressure. Some residents have taken to the City’s Facebook post regarding the issue to state that they have no water pressure in their homes.

City maintenance crews are working to restore the leak, which occurred near the 1324 Metcalfe St. water plant. According to the City’s Facebook post, there is not currently a time frame for when the water pressure will be restored.