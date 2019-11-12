Law enforcement, community remember Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and the community at large said goodbye to Detective Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.
The funeral service was held at University of Dayton Arena and was attended by law enforcement, dignitaries and community members from across the state.. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will begin following the service.
Law Enforcement agencies from across the region attended services for Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.
Chief of Police Richard Biehl made introductory comments.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley remembered Del Rio Tuesday.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. offered his condolences and promised justice to the Del Rio family.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine attended services for Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.
Chief Biehl remebered Jorge Del Rio later in the service.
The procession route is as follows:
- From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street
- Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street
- Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street
- Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street
- Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street
- Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue
- Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street
- Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street
- Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)
- Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)
- Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude
The 55-year-old detective died three days after being shot while working with a drug task force. He was a 30-year police veteran.
Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says the task force recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons. Three men charged in Del Rio’s death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.
2 NEWS will broadcast the service live on WDTN. You can watch both the service and the procession live on WDTN.com.