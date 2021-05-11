Law enforcement agencies throughout Texas express condolences for officers killed in Concho County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Condolences poured out on Facebook this morning as law enforcement agencies across the state expressed their sympathies for the two officers killed in a standoff on Monday night, May 10, 2021.

The San Angelo Police Department shared condolences, saying “We pray for all whose lives have been touched by tragedy, whether by accident or a deliberate act. For those who mourn, immerse them in your love and lead them through this darkness into your arms, and light,”

“No words can adequately express our feelings for your department and community at a time like this…Just know we are with you,” read a post from the Brady Police Department.

The Coleman County Sheriff’s Department posted “Prayers for the Concho County Sheriff’s Office and their two deputies families.”

Sheriff David Soward of Atascosa County said, “Please keep these heroes, their friends and families and the Concho County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Our hearts are heavy with the overnight loss of 2 Concho County deputies,” said the Abilene Police Officer’s Association.

