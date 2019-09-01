Latest Updates: Odessa shooting victims range in age from 15 to 57

MIDLAND, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby the Cinergy Odessa movie theater where a gunman was shot and killed on August 31, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Officials say the unidentified suspect killed 5 people and injured 21 in Midland and nearby Odessa. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

The latest updates from the KMID newsroom on the mass shooting in Odessa on August 31.

Sunday 3:10 p.m.

The FBI says its victim services group is at the Family Assistance Center located at the Ector County Annex. It is asking that anyone affected by this shooting or a witness of the event, please come by the FAC to learn more about services that can help individuals heal.

Sunday 2:50 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a 17-month-old girl who sustained injuries to her face and chest in a shooting rampage that left seven dead is recovering but faces surgery.

The child was among 22 people injured when a gunman went on a more than 10-mile rampage in the area of Odessa and Midland. Officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater. Authorities identified the gunman as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa.

Abbott says the child’s mother sent a text message prior to a news conference Sunday where he discussed the shooting.

Abbott says the child suffered injuries to her bottom lip, tongue and front teeth and faces surgery on Monday to remove shrapnel from her chest. But Abbott says the girl’s mother texted: “Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play.”

Sunday 2:40 p.m.

Odessa police say the man who killed seven people in West Texas has been identified as Seth Aaron Ator.

Police posted the update on Facebook. They say he is a 36-year-old from Odessa. They didn’t provide any additional info.

State police attempted to stop Ator on Saturday for a traffic violation, when he opened fire. They say he went on more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater. The dead ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old.

Sunday 2:20 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Seth Ator, who records show is 36 years old. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Sunday 1 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman who killed seven people during a rampage in West Texas used an “AR-type weapon” while opening fire at random as he was chased by police.

FBI agent Christopher Combs said Sunday that federal investigators believe the gunman had no connection to terrorism. Authorities say they’ve identified the gunman but refused to publicly say his name at a news conference.

Police eventually killed the shooter. Authorities told reporters that the gunman had a criminal record but did not elaborate.

The shooting began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. One trooper was shot, but authorities say he’s expected to recover.

Police say those killed in Saturday’s attack were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old. Authorities say they’re processing more than 15 scenes in the investigation.

Sunday 12:35 p.m.

Authorities say the seven people killed in a shooting rampage in West Texas range in age from 15 to 57.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference Sunday that authorities have no definitive answers yet about a motive in Saturday’s shooting.

It began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. Police say the driver went on a more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland. He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Sunday 12:15 p.m.

The medical director of an emergency care center says he witnessed part of a shooting rampage in West Texas that left seven people dead before police killed the gunman.

Dr. Nathaniel Ott says he heard shots around 3 p.m. Saturday while at work in Odessa. He rushed outside to find a woman in the driver’s seat of an SUV bleeding from a gunshot wound in the arm. Ott says a paramedic put a tourniquet on the woman’s arm and he ran back inside to get a bag of fluids and an IV.

They then loaded the woman into a police cruiser to be driven to a nearby trauma center. He doesn’t know how she’s doing now.

Ott says that as they were working, the shooter drove back by the intersection, followed by police. He says the gunman drove within 30 feet of him. He says of the shooter: “He was just everywhere.”

Sunday 9:25 a.m.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.

Authorities say the death toll in Saturday’s shooting has increased to 8. That figure includes the gunman.

Sunday 7:45 a.m.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Saturday’s incident to contact their National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) . Tips may also be reported anonymously online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

Sunday 7:15 a.m.

The City of Odessa plans to host a prayer vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m. at UTPB. The public is invited to attend.

Saturday 10:00pm Update

At least five people are dead and at least 21 were injured following an active shooter situation in Odessa on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, everything began around 3:13 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 around mile marker 131. During the stop, a suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper and fired several shots.

One trooper was injured in the shooting, according to DPS.

CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE SOURCE TO THE MIDLAND REPORTER-TELEGRAM – Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround a white van in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of gunfire. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The suspect then drove away from the scene and continued shooting people throughout the city. Law enforcement in both Midland and Odessa say they were receiving several calls of shots being fired throughout the city, prompting a response in several locations.

Initially, Odessa Police say the suspect had hijacked a U.S. Mail truck at some point during the afternoon.

Midland Police officials say the suspect was eventually shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke addressed the media around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening confirming news that had been circulating throughout the city and dispelling rumors as well.

Gerke confirmed that three officers had been struck in the shootings and Ector County Sheriff Griffis later confirmed they are all expected to recover.

Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround the area behind Cinergy in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of shootings. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The OPD Chief also noted that there at least 21 victims injured in the shooting and five had been confirmed dead.

Late Saturday night, ECISD officials confirmed that one of the victims killed in the shootings was an Odessa High School student.

They released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever. We are grateful for the first responders in the Odessa community, including our ECISD Police Officers, who have been outstanding and prevented an even greater loss of life. ECISD counselors, as well as counselors from the entire region, are preparing to help our staff, our students and our families through this tragedy. Our district stands ready to commit all of our resources to help our community heal from this horrific tragedy. Our unity will be the key to recovering from this terrible act. Together, we are stronger.”

We also learned that a 17-month-old child was among the injured. Officials in Lubbock say she is at University Medical Center in Lubbock in “satisfactory condition.”

None of those killed, the officers or the injured victims have been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Sunday 12:30 pm

Governor Greg Abbott joins law enforcement officials in a press conference at the University of Texas Permian Basin about the shooting.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says the department is choosing not to release the name of the shooter at this time to avoid giving him notoriety and that no motive is known at this time.

Chief Gerke says an AR-type rifle was used in the shooting but how the shooter obtained the weapon is still under investigation. There are also no suspicions that the shooting was an instance of terrorism.

Chief Gerke shared the victims are between the ages of 15-57 as well as a 17-month-old girl. A prayer vigil at UTPB will begin at 7 pm tonight to honor the victims of the shooting.

Gov. Abbott cited the various mass shootings that have taken time in his office, and most notably the shooting in El Paso which happened just one month ago, and declares that they must come to an end.

“We know that words alone are inadequate. Words must be met by action,” said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott also thanked police, medical professionals and other first responders for their efficient response to Saturday’s event. He also divulged a text conversation he had with the mother of the injured toddler, she is reportedly doing well and will have surgery tomorrow to remove some of the shrapnel in her chest.

Police also say that a federal warrant is being issued at an Ector County home at this hour in connection to the investigation. They also say that because of the mobility the shooter had that there are more than 15 scenes to be investigated so residents can expect to see a strong police presence in the coming days.