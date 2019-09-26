San Angelo Health Foundation announces 1.8 Million dollars in grants to area organizations

San Angelo – Today Board Chair Marilyn Aboussie announced the San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded grants of $1,866,113 to six area nonprofit organizations.

Angelo State University was awarded $50,000 to purchase equipment for the Psychology Department’s Neurobehavioral Lab. An important aspect of the Psychology Department is providing hands-on research to students. A hands-on research approach benefits students by developing competence and developing leadership skills in their profession. The Psychology Department has 268 undergraduate students and 122 graduate students.

Ballinger Memorial Hospital District was awarded $250,000 for renovations to provide updated facilities for Outpatient Rehabilitation and a Wellness Center. Ballinger Memorial Hospital District operates Ballinger Hospital, Ballinger Hospital Clinic, and the Keel Pharmacy. Ballinger Memorial Hospital is a Critical Access hospital and a certified swing bed facility. The Ballinger Hospital Clinic provides family practice services by appointment or walk-in. The Keel Pharmacy is a retail pharmacy and provides a discount pharmacy program. The Outpatient Rehabilitation relocation will provide increased physical therapy services to the community. The Wellness Center will provide exercise options to the community.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas is an organization that works for children in neglectful and abusive situations. They currently provide services out of four separate locations. They were awarded $750,000 towards construction of a new Hope House. The new Hope House will provide one location for law enforcement, advocates, children’s protective services and families reducing duplicate interviews of the children.

Downtown San Angelo was awarded $40,000 for street lights for the Gateway to Downtown San Angelo project. They have been a member of the Main Street Program which is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation since 2005. The Downtown Stroll, Viva! San Angelo and Brews, Ewes and BBQ events are held to showcase downtown options for tourism and the community. This organization was founded in 2004 to preserve, revitalize, and promote downtown San Angelo.

Howard College was awarded $26,113 for a Coordinator and expenses to continue nonprofit training. The objective of the Nonprofit Training is to provide affordable, quality training targeting the unique needs of nonprofit professionals. The training began in 2018 and attendance has exceeded original expectations. Howard College offers a wide assortment of associate degrees, training certifications and continuing education classes.

YMCA of San Angelo has been providing youth, family, and team sports activities for San Angelo since 1947. They are awarded $750,000 towards opening a second location dedicated to youth. The new location will house the Little Explorers Preschool Program allowing the program to be offered to more children. The new site will provide learning centers, a gym, and increase access to day camps and summer camps.