Laredo, Texas woman admits to smuggling minor into U.S. in exchange for $1,500

According to Ryan K. Patrick, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Rosa Elia Amaya, 27, from Laredo pleaded guilty on September 30 before a Judge.

Court Documents state that Amaya applied for admission to the United States from Mexico at the entry point in Laredo, Texas on July 13. She was with a male who was a minor and her daughter who is a U.S. Citizen. She claimed the boy was her son and presented a birth certificate. When agents questioned the minor about the location of his mother, they reported he did not answer and remained silent. This spurred and investigation.

On September 30, Amaya told authorities that she agreed to smuggle the boy in exchange for a $1,500 smuggling payment.

Amaya is on bond until she is sentenced. The judge is expected to set a sentence at a later date. The sentence could bring up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.