Lake View student run over while crossing street to school

San Angelo, TX — A crash this morning, Tuesday, September 25, 2019, at Lake View High School sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital with injuries after she was struck by two vehicles, according to a press release by the San Angelo Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 8:00 a.m. this morning as the girl exited a 2009 Chevrolet HHR that was properly stopped adjacent to the curb. As the female student crossed in front of the vehicle, a 2004 Honda CRV that was approaching the HHR from behind, collided with the HHR’s back left side. The force of the collision pushed the HHR into the student, knocking the student to the ground in the roadway. The CRV continued traveling and ran over the girl’s lower extremities. The student was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The driver of the Chevy HHR, a 62-year-old female, was cited for Expired Registration. The driver of the CRV, a 20-year-old female, was cited for No Driver’s License and Failure to Control Speed.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed excessive speed was not a factor in this morning’s crash; however, one driver cited her vision was limited due to the position of the sun.

Department officials want to remind citizens to use extra caution in school zones and to be mindful of environmental conditions that could cause decreased visibility.

Source: San Angelo Police Department