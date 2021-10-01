Lake View High School welcomes back Alumni Steven Pinchback as girls basketball head coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Lake View High School welcomed back 1993 graduate and new head girls basketball coach Steven Pinchback.

“Just to have the opportunity to comeback and give some of these championship experiences back to these kids on the northside where you’re from. I’m from 42nd Street right there, so its been a real blessing, kind of surreal at the same time but I’m loving every minute of it I promise you,” Pinchback said.

For the last two years, Pinchback coached boys basketball at San Marcos High School and before that he spent 14 years in the DFW area where he won multiple basketball championships with De Soto ISD. Coach Pinchback is excited to be back on the northside and give back to his hometown.

“Nobody’s going to love Lake View more than me and its going to show in the product that we put out so I’m definitely excited.” Pinchback said

Training for the lady maidens will start October 20th and Pinchback says they will hit the ground running.

“My goal are always the same, its win district, win region, win state, if you’re not pursuing that then your really kind of short changing yourself and the kids so I keep the goals the same. Fans get ready its a new era, I’m back home and there’s great things coming,” adds Pinchback.