SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to lightning being detected within 10 miles of the parade route for an extended period of time, Lake View High School made the decision to cancel their homecoming parade for the evening, according to a Facebook post from Lake View High School on Thursday.

According to the post, Lake View High School will have the community pep rally in the Ben Norton Gym (big gym) beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Full post from Lake View High School is below: