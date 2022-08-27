SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- In our KSAN game of the week, the Lake View Chiefs came out with energy and motivation, leading them to a 44-28 victory in the season opener against Lamesa.

Early on in the first quarter, running back Keeton Bolton for Lamesa takes it up the middle and the distance for six. Lamesa up early 7-0.

Still early in the first, the Chiefs intercept a pass from quarterback Hector Zamora to give the ball back to the offense with the score still 7-0.

Just a few plays later, quarterback Bryce Medley throws a pass up the sideline to Davashtian Manley, who goes on to score a touchdown for the Chiefs to make it 7-6 Lamesa early on.

With just 13 seconds left on the clock before halftime, quarterback Bryce Medley takes the snap himself up the middle for a score. The Tornadoes lead 14-12 heading into the break.

The Chiefs would turn things around in the second half, winning the game 44-28.

Lake View will be on the road next week against Sweetwater.