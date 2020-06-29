Lake Nassworthy parks closed July 4th weekend

San Angelo, Texas- Effective at midnight Friday, July 3, all parks at Lake Nasworthy will be closed to the public. The closures will remain in effect until July 13.
These closures are part of the City of San Angelo’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The City is in discussion with the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association regarding the July 4 fireworks show. We do not have any further information at this time.
The lake parks that will be closed are as follows:
- Hot Water Slough Park
- Rock Slough Park
- Knickerbocker Park
- Shady Point Circle
- Mary E. Lee Park
- South Concho Park (Lake Park)
- Mary E. Lee Beach
- Spring Creek Park
- Middle Concho Park
- Fish Hatchery Road Park
- Pecan Creek Park
- Shalimar Road Park
- Red Bluff Circle
Courtesy: City of San Angelo