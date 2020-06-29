Lake Nassworthy parks closed July 4th weekend

San Angelo, Texas- Effective at midnight Friday, July 3, all parks at Lake Nasworthy will be closed to the public. The closures will remain in effect until July 13.

These closures are part of the City of San Angelo’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City is in discussion with the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association regarding the July 4 fireworks show. We do not have any further information at this time.

The lake parks that will be closed are as follows:

Hot Water Slough Park

Rock Slough Park

Knickerbocker Park

Shady Point Circle

Mary E. Lee Park

South Concho Park (Lake Park)

Mary E. Lee Beach

Spring Creek Park

Middle Concho Park

Fish Hatchery Road Park

Pecan Creek Park

Shalimar Road Park

Red Bluff Circle

Courtesy: City of San Angelo