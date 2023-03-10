SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Wall Hawks softball team falls to Jim Ned in a nail-bitter 7-6.
The Lady Hawks now sit at 10-8 overall and will face TLCA on Tuesday.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
