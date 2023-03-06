SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Hawks track & field season is officially underway. Wall has already seen some success this 2023 season, winning both Ballinger Bearcat and Nat Sawyer relays.

The goal for the Lady Hawks this season is to secure a state title for track & field. With all the work put in this offseason and veteran experience for this group, that goal is very realistic to obtain.

“Really, I’m excited. Our one goal has been state since I’ve been a freshman and I’m excited for the upcoming meets. I’m really excited for the qualifying meets because those are what matters most. All the hard work and dedication that we put into the offseason, and the hard work and dedication we put into these practices really means the most whenever it comes down to those times,” said senior relay runner Kaylee Bartz.

“I think we have a lot of potential this year to go really far as a team. Last year, I participated in state, and it was really fun for me, and I want my teammates to experience the same thing,” said senior runner and thrower Kamryn Williams.

Wall will compete this Thursday in the Jim Ned Trible Relays.