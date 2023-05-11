SAN ANGELO, TX— “For us to be able to advance from regional to state in itself and just be able to go to Austin to big Memorial Stadium, back then, was a huge feat for us,” said 1973 Eldorado Lady Eagle regional and state champion Debbie Paige Joy.

Joy was a part of the last team that made it to state, and 50 years later, it was the start of a new chapter. In 2023, the Lady Eagles won the regional championship and qualified for the state meet in Austin.

“I did not realize it had been this long since one of the Eldorado teams had advanced to state. I am so proud of them, and what it says to me is that 50 years ago, we did make an impression,” said Joy.

It was a blast from the past. The girls heard stories of the state experience in 1973 from Joy and the head coach Bobby Helmers. It gave the girls a new drive to finish strong.

“I want to do well for them. They did this, and they felt so amazing, and I want to feel how they felt when they were there,” said senior Lady Eagle Jessica Garcia.

“It’s crazy to think how much time can go by and nobody does anything, and then it’s us. We made the change,” said junior Lady Eagle Logan Prater.

Last year only two girls advanced to state, but this year, a special one, the entire team qualified together. Their eyes are set on the state tournament Friday, and the emotions are high for the program and community.

“Last year we placed third at state, and it was just me and Jessica. This year we are all going as a big team, and it’s Jessica’s last year, and I feel like it’s going to mean so much. I would probably cry for a year. That would make me so happy, and I hope we can do it,” said Prater.

“It will bring some more awareness to Eldorado. This is a good community, and if we won state, then I think everyone would love Eldorado even more,” said Garcia.