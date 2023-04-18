SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats won their first district championship since 2012 this past week. The excitement and confidence are through the roof at this time of the season.

The Lady Cats are ready to show everyone in the Concho Valley just why they are here to stay.

“Well, right after it didn’t really process to me, I was kind of so in shock. But the next day I was like, oh my gosh, I actually won. I am a district champ, but it was just really amazing. Hopefully we can make it to regionals. I did go my sophomore year, so I’m just hoping I can end it again going to regionals my senior year,” said senior lady cat runner Alyssa Delgado.

“It’s been awesome to be a part of this central track and field program. I just have really enjoyed being around my teammates every day and everybody’s super encouraging and I find myself getting better just because of the people I’m around,” said junior runner Hanna Zwiebel.