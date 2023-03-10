SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats fall to Frenship 2-0.
Central drops to 11-4-5 on the season.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats fall to Frenship 2-0.
Central drops to 11-4-5 on the season.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>