SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Lady Cat volleyball team marked their return to the postseason after a hiatus since 2020. The Cats made history by defeating El Paso Franklin in five sets Monday night, advancing beyond the bi-district round for the first time since 2016.

Central now sets its sights on the area round, where they will go head-to-head with Southlake Carroll at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night at Brownwood High School.

“It was awesome just the energy, and our fans were crazy, and the cheerleaders being there was a great help just playing for eachother. You could tell how much heart both teams had going back and forth point for point,” said Cats junior setter Journi Jones.

“How hard we push ourselves is displayed in us being the only team in our district to make it past the first round, and I feel like that shows we give as much as we can and we won’t stop until we can’t give anymore,” said Cats sophomore middle hitter Gigi Mackie.