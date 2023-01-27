SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats hang on to defeat Frenship at home 43-41.
Central now 18-12 and 5-2 in district 2-6A. They will also be home Tuesday facing Midland Legacy.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
