La Esperanza, Fitness 1440, Sunset Mall “Walk 20 in 2020” campaign kicks off with free events in January

SAN ANGELO, Texas – La Esperanza Clinic, Sunset Mall, and Fitness 1440 are partnering to help people “Walk 20 in 2020.”

The goal is to have participants walk 20 minutes a day in the year 2020. Sunset Mall opens it’s doors early each day for people who would like to walk inside, out of the elements. Two laps around the inside of the mall is one mile.

On Tuesdays in January, Fitness 1440 instructors will walk with people for a “walk and talk.” This is free for anyone who would like to participate. They’ll share health and nutrition advice. To participate, meet at the Fitness 1440 entrance inside of Sunset Mall at 8:00 a.m. The first of these free events will be held on January 7, 2020. They will also offer free coffee and water from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Sunset Mall, they are open for mall walkers Monday through Saturday. They open their doors at 7 a.m. on those days and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Walking opportunities are available anytime during mall shopping hours.

Norma Dietz-Lee with La Esperanza Clinic says, “We are inviting the community to join us. Put on your company shirts and come represent your organization.”

For more information call, 325-949-7974 or email Normalee@esperanzahealth.org.