KSLT Morning Forecast: Friday June 11th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and Humid conditions will continue for the Concho Valley to wrap up the work week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM tonight, but could easily be extended into the weekend as the upper level will remain in place through most of the weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 90s and lower 100s for much of the area. Humidity will also be higher for the next couple of days, meaning heat index values could get up to 105 degrees in some locations.

Saturday looks to be another repeat day with highs in the 90s and 100s and high humidity as well. Clear skies continue as the high pressure suppresses any significant cloud develop over the area. Some showers and storms could develop further north in the Texas Panhandle.

Sunday upper level ridge begins to weaken and retrograde back to the west over the Rockies and Four Corners region. That will break to relentless heat over Texas allowing temperatures to fall back to normal for next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible late on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Most of the area will stay dry but similar to the last couple of storms that moved through Abilene and scraped the Concho Valley in places like Coleman and Winters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

78°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.