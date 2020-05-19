KSAN’s Chris Ramirez recaps on the May 18, 2019 San Angelo tornado

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the May 18, 2019 tornado outbreak in the Concho Valley. KSAN’s chief meteorologist Chris Ramirez takes a look back on the coverage during the morning of May 18.

The May 18, 2019 tornado outbreak officially began at 2:07 am. The official damage report from the National Weather Service says that a tornado first touched down in northern Schleicher county and took the roof completely off a home made of stone.

The tornado snapped trunks, scattered debris for a considerable distance and moved a vehicle. The damage in northern Schleicher county was rated as an EF-2 with peak winds at 115-120 mph.

At 4:57 am, another tornado touched down 16 miles southwest of San Angelo in Tom Green county in the Dove Creek area. The tornado took the roofs off of several homes and damaged structures at the West Texas Boys Ranch. As the tornado moved off to the northeast over the Twin Buttes Reservoir, it then entered the Southland subdivision as an EF-0 with winds at 65-80 mph. At this point, the tornado damaged roofs, toppled fences, broke windows.

The tornado moved through the College Hills subdivision increasing to an EF-1, just north of Angelo State University.

Ultimately, the tornado strengthened to an EF-2 and decimated portions of the Bradford Elementary School neighborhood. Many homes were destroyed and left uninhabitable as the tornado removed the roofs of homes and caused outer walls to houses to collapse.

NWS San Angelo also reports that a vehicle was thrown into the living room of a residence and snapped tree trunks throughout the area. The tornado event for San Angelo officially ended at 6:18 pm.

Outside of San Angelo, a long track EF-3 tornado damaged and destroyed several homes and buildings in Runnels county in and around Ballinger.