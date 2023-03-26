High pressure continued to settle in over the Valley this weekend as temperatures reached into the upper 70s today with some clear skies and some light winds, it was a nice break from the cooler temperatures of last week.

Tonight lows looking to get down into those mid 40s as those clear skies will persist throughout the night and into tomorrow. Winds associated with that high pressure will keep things fairly light and out of the east.

Monday temperatures looking to get into the 70s again with an opportunity to see some late afternoon rain showers or even a thunderstorm or two.