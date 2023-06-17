As high pressure settles in over Texas, National Weather Service has prompted a heat advisory to be in effect from 1:00PM – 8:00PM for Father’s Day and Monday.

Whenever the temperatures reach 103°F or more, we will see those heat advisories go out across the Concho Valley. A series of severe storms made their way across the our southern counties giving us a mild soak around 0.3″ even to the south of San Angelo.

Tonight as those storms push out of our region, skies clear as temperatures drop down into the lower 70s, keeping things humid for this Father’s Day.