It was another beautiful sunny day here in the Concho Valley as temperatures reached into the upper 70s. Clear skies and light winds kept things mild all day allowing that afternoon warming to really bring temperatures up.

Tonight that clear weather will let temperatures drop down into the lower 40s as winds continue to stay out of the east for the remainder of the night.

Monday could see the potential for rain as a few clouds start to make their way into our area allowing temperatures to reach back into the 70s by late afternoon.