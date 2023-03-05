86°F Today as it remained clear all morning, but into the early evening low level clouds quickly work their way in from the West for a beautiful sunset.

Tonight temperatures stay pretty mild, down to 53°F, not nearly as cold as we saw Saturday night, setting up for a warm mid 80’s Monday, with lows into the mid 50’s again.

Winds will stay primarily out of the South 5-10MPH but still allowing that warm Gulf air to mix with some of that cooler Rocky Mountain wind from the west, setting up for some potential rain by mid week, dropping temperatures down into the low 60’s.