KSAN Storm Team Weather UPDATE

A couple of sprinkles currently for some of our counties but as the night progresses and the energy leaves we will see that wrap up. The cold front has made it way out of most of our counties and pushing through southern Texas.

Overcast skies will remain in the forecast before diminishing tonight, allowing a cooler air mass to drop temperatures. Expect temperatures to taper down into the mid to upper 30s for some spots. However, you can not rule out some places getting a little cooler.

I will have a look at your Thanksgiving forecast, tonight at KSAN NEWS @ 10.