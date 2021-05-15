KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Saturday, May 15, 2021

Today is a cloudy day across the Concho Valley with temperatures in the 80s for most of the afternoon. As we go into the evening, we could see some active weather start to pop out in some of our areas.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, with a chance of severe weather as well. Storms will move in from the West across a dry line, that will help to ignite these storms further.

Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk for most of our counties for today. Main impacts that could result from these storms are dangerous lightning, hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Hail threat is slim for now into the evening hours, but if storms go severe that could change some things. Heavy rainfall is possible in these severe storms, so we want to remind our viewers to TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS!

Right now, most of the Concho Valley is quite with a few showers in our southern and northeastern counties. There are some storms sparking up out West, so we will watch for those over the next couple of hours.

Remember the KSAN STORM Team has you covered during severe weather and you can find updates on the Concho Valley Homepage or on KSAN FACEBOOK web page for all weather updates.

Remember to tune to KSAN News @ 10 this evening for further weather updates.