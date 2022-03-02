Partly cloudy skies in the forecast with the same conditions tonight. We will see warmer lows due to some clouds and light winds.

Tomorrow will be warm with highs expected to get in the upper 70s for most of us. Our southern counties could see low 70s due to a little more clouds.

The weekend is shaping up nice. Warm weather is expected with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Overall, a dry forecast is in store with March trending to continue the trend. March is normally light in rain chances, but we could use any rain that would come.

We are currently climbing the board in drought conditions. Most of our counties seeing Severe and Moderate drought conditions.

Winds will pick up ahead of an approaching trough that will swing through a cold front.

Models are hinting a possible shower or two for our region Sunday into Monday night. I believe the best chance will be to our East, but our eastern counties could see a little more than us in Tom Green County.

After the front, temperatures will be cooler in the 60s.