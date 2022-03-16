The winds have picked up again to day with gust up to 25 miles per hour expected tonight. This has lead to a red flag warning for our area in effect for our area for Thursday.

Drought conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity values will help keep critical fire risk up for tomorrow. We discourage any open burning today and tomorrow onset of these conditions. The gusty winds could even bring dust into the atmosphere as well tomorrow.

Winds relax for the weekend after the cold front moves East Friday. We return into the 70s before another low pressure system forms to the North of us. The tightening of pressure gradient in the upper levels could lead to gusty winds Sunday into Monday.

This cold front is definitely will bring windy conditions and a chance of some rain for our area. We will see a chance to see some showers and storms. I am monitoring the next couple of days for severe weather criteria. For now, the severe weather seems to be for East Texas according to models.

After the front, we will drop into the 60s then rebound int othe low 70s by Tuesday.