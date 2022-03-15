Warm weather continues for our area as a high pressure system to our North creates dry air. We will see an increase in temperatures to the low 80s.

Quiet weather continues into the forecast ahead of a trough Thursday. This trough will drop us into the 40s again tonight with clear conditions.

We will see highs only in the 60s for Friday behind the front with warmer weather returning by the weekend.

Another low pressure system will form to our North Sunday into Monday bring a chance of storms and showers to our region. We could see a chance to see some well needed rain for our area.