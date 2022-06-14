A little bit cooler today with temperatures in the upper 90s. Winds were breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Winds will be similar tomorrow, as the tightening of the pressure gradient from a low pressure system filters out to the Rockies.

Dry and quiet weather will continue for most of our area with temperatures ranging between the upper 90s and low 100s.

Tonight will be a mild night with decreasing clouds. The first Super moon for June begins tonight and decreasing clouds will help you catch the Strawberry Moon. This moon phase was significant to Native Americans in North America because it signified the ripening of strawberries and other berries across the land.

Hot and dry weather will continue into the weekend.